Steven Zuber is back in the Super League and has already made an impact for FC Zurich after just a few games. Against FC Lugano, he scored his first brace since his return and was the match-winner in the 3:0 victory.

Andreas Lunghi

Steven Zuber has played eight games in the Super League since his return to Switzerland and his tally is impressive: four goals and one assist. He has been directly involved in at least one goal in the last three Super League games. He also scored in the Cup against YB, although it was not enough to progress in the end.

In Sunday's match against Lugano, the attacker scored his first brace for FCZ. Zuber not only impressed with his goals in Ticino, he also fired a total of 6 shots on goal in this game - the joint highest figure for an FCZ player in the Super League this season.

"The fact that it ended 3-0 is all the better for us. That we can do what we always set out to do in attack and that we can reward ourselves," he told blue Sport after the game. With a smile, he adds: "Especially for the many people from Zurich who traveled here on this beautiful Sunday."

"I've set myself a lot of goals"

At the back, the Zurich team did a lot better than in the last game and didn't concede as many chances. "Lugano had the odd chance, that's normal, they're not up there for nothing. They are very strong players."

When asked by blue Sport commentator Marko Vucur what else to expect from Zuber this season, the match-winner had to laugh. "Expect a lot, I've set my sights high. First and foremost, that we grow as a team. That's much more important to me than focusing on myself individually."

It was important for him to integrate quickly and bring something to the young team. "The young team also brings a lot to me. You can see that on the pitch and I simply have fun," says Zuber.