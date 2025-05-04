Will stay with FCZ until 2027: former Grasshopper Steven Zuber. Picture: Keystone

FC Zurich has tied Steven Zuber to the club for another year. The 56-time Swiss international has extended his contract early until 2027.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"It was important for me to be in a place where I feel comfortable, where I can continue to develop and learn. This is definitely the case at FCZ, which is why I extended my contract earlier than planned," Zuber was quoted as saying in a statement from the club.

Since joining FCZ from AEK Athens at the beginning of the year, the 33-year-old attacker has scored seven goals and recorded one assist in 16 games for the Zurich club.

✍🏼 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐙𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚̈𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐠 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐦 𝐅𝐂𝐙 𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 🐲



Der FC Zürich freut sich, die Vertragsverlängerung von Steven Zuber bekanntzugeben. Der 56-fache Nationalspieler hat seinen bis 2026 laufenden Vertrag beim Stadtclub… pic.twitter.com/tBXKs2oHa9 — FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) May 4, 2025

