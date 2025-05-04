  1. Residential Customers
Contract extension Zuber stays with FC Zurich until 2027

4.5.2025

FC Zurich has tied Steven Zuber to the club for another year. The 56-time Swiss international has extended his contract early until 2027.

04.05.2025, 12:31

"It was important for me to be in a place where I feel comfortable, where I can continue to develop and learn. This is definitely the case at FCZ, which is why I extended my contract earlier than planned," Zuber was quoted as saying in a statement from the club.

Since joining FCZ from AEK Athens at the beginning of the year, the 33-year-old attacker has scored seven goals and recorded one assist in 16 games for the Zurich club.

