Last weekend, various Super League teams were knocked out of the Swiss Cup. Basel and YB were also defeated in the Europa League. In the blue Sport Studio, experts Pascal Zuberbühler and Philippe Montandon take the SL clubs to task.

Andreas Lunghi

YB, Servette, FC Zurich, FC Lugano and FC Thun were eliminated in the first two rounds of the Swiss Cup against lower-ranked teams, while Basel and YB started the Europa League phase with defeats - does the Super League have a quality problem?

"There are clear alarm bells," says blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler. Cup eliminations happen from time to time, but the international appearances of Swiss clubs should be an eye-opener, the former national team goalkeeper confirms.

"I don't want to talk down Swiss club football, but the Swiss league is no longer where it used to be. You have to say that clearly," continues the 54-year-old. There are many reasons for this, which would take an entire program to explain.

"It lacks a figurehead"

For the six-time Swiss champions with GC and Basel, the kind of thrashing that YB suffered at home to Panathinaikos on Thursday should not happen. You have to start thinking about the fundamentals.

Philippe Montandon agrees with this: "We currently lack the figurehead that Basel was for several years, so that the other teams can take their cue from it in terms of standard."

The 43-year-old explains the Cup exit of five Super League teams in the first two rounds by the fact that various teams are in a crisis and then come up against motivated and qualitatively strong lower league teams. In such cases, elimination is not unlikely.

On Thursday, Basel and YB will have the opportunity to redeem themselves on the international stage. Ludovic Magnin's team will host Stuttgart at St. Jakob-Park and the Bernese will travel to FCS Bucharest in Romania. Lausanne-Sport also kick off their Conference League campaign with a clash against Icelandic club Breidablik.

