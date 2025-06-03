Basel coach Fabio Celestini publicly criticized his protégé Dominik Schmid after a poor performance. In the football talk show "Heimspiel", blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler analyzes the measure. Both the FCB coach and Zubi call for the left-back to play for the national team.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the second half of the season, Xherdan Shaqiri took over the captaincy from Dominik Schmid at FC Basel.

Schmid put in a poor performance in his very first game after being demoted - and FCB coach Celestini publicly criticized his left-back.

Schmid reacted impressively to the scolding and subsequently became a key figure in FC Basel's championship win.

For Celestini and blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler, Schmid belongs in the Swiss national team, as they emphasize in the football talk Heimspiel. Show more

Flashback: At the winter break, FC Lugano lead the Super League table with 31 points. Basel and Lausanne each have one point less, while Lucerne and Servette are two points behind.

FCB start the new year with a new captain. Xherdan Shaqiri takes over the armband from Taulant Xhaka and his deputy Dominik Schmid.

The first match of the second half of the season will be a top-of-the-table clash in Lugano. Schmid, who had been so reliable in the first half of the season, had a poor day in Ticino and was substituted at the break with a red card. "I expect a bit more from Dominik, a 27-year-old," FCB coach Fabio Celestini complained to blue Sport after the 2:2 draw.

Zubi: "Picked out Schmid"

"You rarely see a coach publicly tackle a player. But he singled you out," Zubi recalls in the football talk Heimspiel and adds: "He could have criticized other players in that game too."

The blue Sport expert suspects that this was a deliberate measure by Celestini. "There are coaches who deliberately criticize players in public in order to tickle them." Zubi continued: "You knew what you were doing because you know him very well."

In fact, Schmid already played under Celestini in 2018, back then at Lausanne-Sport. "I trust Dome. That doesn't show in whether I give him the armband or not. It's because he plays every game," Celestini emphasized in his criticism.

Taking the next step after criticism

Schmid's reaction after his superior's scolding was exemplary. In the next game, the left-back scored a goal and provided an assist. Schmid maintains his form and is a crucial piece of the puzzle on the way to the championship title.

"From that moment on, you've grown," Zubi looks back on Celestini's criticism. After the Romand's deliberate prodding, the 27-year-old "took the next step". "You are such an important player for FC Basel."

Zubi's conclusion: "For me, it's actually incomprehensible that Schmid isn't in the national team." Although Schmid has already been nominated by national team coach Murat Yakin, he has yet to make an appearance. If Celestini has his way, Schmid should definitely be in the squad. "If he shows his quality and stays at his level, he's an international for me," says the 49-year-old.

