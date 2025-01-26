FC Zurich concedes three penalties in Lucerne. The second penalty, which was awarded after VAR intervention, caused a stir in the blue Sport studio. Right in the middle of it: Experts Pascal Zuberbühler, Dani Gygax and former referee Pascal Erlachner.

After ten minutes, FCZ right-back Rodrigo Conceição is awarded a penalty following a foul in a running duel with Tyron Owusu. Although Sinan Karweina fails to beat goalkeeper Yanick Brecher at the first attempt, the German heads Luzern into the lead in the aftermath.

Just under four minutes later, FCZ defender Daniel Denoon Stürmer hits his opponent Thibault Klidje in the face with his upper body and the Luzern striker rolls over in the penalty area. The VAR intervenes and, after reviewing the scene, referee Sven Wolfensberger points to the spot.

Erlachner: "Would have let it continue"

Refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner would have assessed the scene differently, as he summed up in the blue Sport studio: "For me, it's not a punch, it's not malicious intent, it's a natural movement. He already has his arm relatively far out, but it's not a punch."

Erlachner explains that although there was contact in the face, protecting his health is certainly the top priority. At the same time, he says: "I really wondered whether the VAR had to intervene. Personally, I don't think the FCZ defender did anything malicious or intentional. I would have let it go like the referee," the 44-year-old explains. "It's a very difficult scene."

Zuberbühler grabs the ball and Gygax

blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler completely agrees with Erlachner - and gets straight down to business in the studio. The former national team goalie grabs a ball and orders Dani Gygax to join him. In front of the presenter's desk, Zubi (1.97 meters tall) demonstrates to his 18 centimeter shorter expert colleague why everything went according to plan in the duel between the 1.90 meter tall Denoon and the 1.70 meter tall Klidje.

Zubi imitates the duel, presses his upper body into Gygax's face and says: "That's my normal position. Of course I have my arm up against a smaller player," says Zubi and emphasizes emotionally: "I think it's unfair. What do I want to do in this situation?"

Gygak is unimpressed despite Zubi's acting skills, which he performs with full commitment. "That's a very clear penalty. The blow is to the face." Zubi replies: "That's not a punch!"

In the end, there was a third penalty for the home team: after an hour, Cheveyo Tsawa knocks over Stefan Knezevic in the penalty area and Wolfensberger whistles again. FCL have taken 7 penalties in the league this season - more than any other team. With the 3-1 win, the Lucerne side leave Zurich, who were level on points before the game, behind and are now in third place.