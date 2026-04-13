YB cannot get past 1:1 against Servette. It is becoming increasingly clear that the Bernese club will probably not be represented in Europe next season. Criticism from the blue Sport experts.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB can't get past 1:1 against Servette.

blue Sport expert Zubi speaks of an "absolutely poor season" and cannot imagine YB playing in Europe next season.

His expert colleague Admir Mehmedi is also unable to explain YB's poor performances. Only this much is clear to him: "It's definitely not down to the coach". Show more

After 33 rounds, YB have 48 points to their name. Only in the 2004/05 (46 points) and 2012/13 (42) seasons were there fewer at the same point in time. In 2011/12, YB had 48 points, just like this year.

Although the Bernese have not lost their last four games, they have only drawn three times in a row. As a result, YB are only in sixth place in the table and a Europa Cup place is receding ever further into the distance. blue Sport expert Zubi says: "I can't imagine YB getting there again." The teams ahead of YB are too strong for that.

"It's definitely not down to the coach"

Zubi lets it slip that he is criticized from time to time on social media or by phone for being too harsh on YB. But YB is "actually a model club in the Swiss league", which is why the criticism of the Bernese is justified: "This is certainly an absolutely bad season for YB. From the first matchday until now." You have to learn from that. "I'm curious to see how they do for the new season," said Zubi.

Admir Mehmedi can't really explain YB's performances either. In the blue Sport Studio studio, he says: "That certain something is somehow missing. Is it insecurity? Is it too much pressure? I don't know! But something is missing, because this team, these players, this squad, there has to be more." He is convinced that YB have enough quality in their squad to field two competitive teams in the Super League.

But one thing is clear to Mehmedi: "It's definitely not down to the coach. Because they tried it with Rahmen, they tried it with Contini and now with Gerry Seoane." First and foremost, it's the players who need to question themselves.

Voices from the YB camp and the highlights of the game