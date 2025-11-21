The U17 national team will play the World Cup quarter-final against Portugal on Friday. blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler, who is on assignment for FIFA in Qatar, believes the Swiss can achieve an exploit.

Jan Arnet

When Zubi talks about the organization of the U17 World Cup in Qatar, he goes into raptures. "You could already see at the 2022 World Cup what they've pulled up here. All the World Cup stadiums were within 75 kilometers of each other. That went incredibly well back then. Now a tournament has been set up here with 48 teams - and all of it at the Aspire Center. The teams meet again and again and everywhere."

The former national team goalkeeper is on site for FIFA, where he works as a goalkeeping coordinator. But of course Zubi is keeping his fingers crossed for the Swiss. "Of course I always watch the Swiss games, I'm a proud Swiss," he smiles. "I have to say that the national team is getting better and better. There is no barrier."

Zubi is confident that Switzerland will win the quarter-final against Portugal (Friday, 3:45 pm). "The Portuguese are the favorites, but I wouldn't be surprised if Switzerland won. They are in a good flow, have a great system and are very well prepared. Anything is possible. I have great faith in this team."

