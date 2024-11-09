After 16 games this season, Bayer Leverkusen already have more defeats to their name than in the entire season just ended. Nevertheless, Pascal Zuberbühler and Marcel Reif believe the Werkself are on course.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayer Leverkusen have suffered two defeats in their 16 games so far this season - one more than in the whole of last season.

For blue Sport experts Pascal Zuberbühler and Marcel Reif, however, it is hardly surprising that Granit Xhaka and Co. have not quite matched last season's results.

"A lot of things that went by themselves don't go by themselves at some point," says Reif. "The team has to learn that and they're working on it right now." Show more

After an outstanding last season, Bayer Leverkusen have come back down to earth this season. Most recently, they suffered a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool FC in the Champions League at Anfield Road - after a season-long run of 31 away games without defeat.

"They've set the bar so high and now it's all about confirming that," says Pascal Zuberbühler about Xabi Alonso's team, but sees a problem: "It's impossible to confirm last season." The figures prove Zubi right: after 16 games this season, Leverkusen have two defeats and six draws. In the previous season, they had one defeat and nine draws in 53 games.

The record in the still young season is by no means bad. "In the Bundesliga, they're at the top, in the Champions League they're at the top. It's all excellent," says Zubi. But: "You just expect the maximum from them again. That's the beauty of football."

Reif: "Alonso is one of the smartest guys in the business"

Marcel Reif already suspects in advance that Leverkusen will not quite match their previous season. Too much had happened for the German champions. "A lot of things that went by themselves don't go by themselves anymore," says Reif. "The team has to learn that and they are currently working on it."

However, the blue Sport expert is convinced that Granit Xhaka and Co. have the right man on the sidelines to do so. Xabi Alonso knows full well that Bayern will respond after last season and that a new challenge awaits the Werkself in the Champions League.

"Alonso is one of the smartest guys in the business that I know. A man who is at peace with himself and follows his plan," Reif enthuses, adding: "He also sees it as a duty. A he's clever, B he's decent. He knows what an opportunity he's been given at Leverkusen."