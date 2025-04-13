FCB wins the classic against FCZ away at the Letzigrund with 4:0 and marches off in front. For blue Sport expert Zubi, it's clear that Basel are on course for the title.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel win the classic against FCZ 4-0 on Saturday evening and cement their lead at the top of the table.

It is FCB's fourth win in a row.

blue Sport expert Zubi is convinced that the Basel team must win the championship title in this form. Show more

At the fifth attempt, FC Basel managed to extend a run of three Super League victories to four for the first time this season. The last time FCB had won four in a row in the championship was in August/September 2019 under Marcel Koller.

And it was a demonstration of power. Basel won 4-0 at the Letzigrund and scored three more goals that were disallowed for close offside. "I never thought Basel would sweep Zurich away like that in their stadium today. But absolutely deserved it. Basel is flying high, Basel is in a great position," said Zubi after the strong performance. For him, one thing is certain: "FCB can only trip themselves up, that's for sure!"

Zubi is certain that FCB's performances will also leave an impression on the competition. "And then you see a Shaqiri who is flying at the moment. He's doing everything right. It's just working at the moment." The former international goalkeeper therefore sees FCB as clear favorites in the championship battle. And the team is also likely to be supported by the fans. "The stadium will explode at the next home game, even if it's just Yverdon. You'll see, they're all set: Barfüsserplatz. That's in everyone's head."

