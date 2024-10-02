In the Champions League, Marvin Keller was allowed to keep goal for Young Boys against Barcelona, while the regular number 1 David von Ballmoos had to watch on. blue Sport expert Zubi is not happy about the goalie constellation in Bern.

Syl Battistuzzi

In the second round of the Champions League, YB faced the opponent with the biggest name: FC Barcelona. Against the world club from Catalonia, coach Patrick Rahmen surprisingly opted not for David von Ballmoos, but for Marvin Keller. The 29-year-old captain recently extended his contract, which expires in June 2025, by two seasons until summer 2027 - with the option to stay in Bern for another year.

On the other hand, the 22-year-old Keller made a significant contribution to Bern's successful qualification for the top flight with his two appearances against Galatasaray. Nominal number one von Ballmoos was injured after half an hour in the first match against the Turks.

However, Keller's euphoria at the prospect of playing against top stars quickly evaporated on Tuesday evening, as he had to fish the ball out of the net for the first time after just eight minutes. They were three goals down at the break, and YB ended up conceding five.

"Of course we expected a difficult match against a top opponent. I think it's a pity that we conceded three goals afterwards. At this level, of course, that's quickly punished," said a frustrated Keller in an interview with blue Sport.

Sutter can understand Keller's framing decision

For Alain Sutter, however, the Barça reward for Keller is "the best game he can be involved in", as he notes in the studio during the break. Keller has nothing to lose, says the former national team star, adding: "You can show yourself and your qualities." On the other hand, it is much worse to have to play a game as the home favorite in which it ultimately comes down to one or two scenes. That's why Sutter understands Rahmen's decision to bring Keller on for this game.

Keller was in fact not partly to blame for the goals conceded and has certainly tasted blood after his performance. When asked whether he will be preferred again, he said: "I don't know, I hope so. But we'll look at that and if I play, then I want to be ready."

Zuberbühler: "Dangerous situation for frames"

Blue Sport expert Pascal 'Zubi' Zuberbühler is not happy with the whole constellation of YB goalies, as he noted ahead of the thriller against Barcelona. "I'm not happy with YB's philosophy of bringing Keller back as a backup for von Ballmoos before the season."

Zubi on the starting position: "They have two top goalies. Marvin Keller is absolutely on the up. He had a wonderful season in Winterthur before, when Patrick Rahmen was still his coach."

Now Rahmen is coach at YB. "For me, that's a constellation that I don't like," said the former national team keeper. The way the two goalkeepers are now being treated is also a dangerous situation for Rahmen himself. Zubi's conclusion: "I don't want to be in Patrick Rahmen's shoes. It's a very difficult situation."

"Maybe Rahmen can also have the variant in his head that Marvin will now play all Champions League games." But Zubi doubts whether von Ballmoos would be happy with that.

YB have to face Basel on Sunday. Then the players will no longer be Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, but Shaqiri, Traoré and Ajeti. According to blue Sport, David von Ballmoos will once again be in goal.