Inter Milan and Bayern Munich meet in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. A very special duel for Yann Sommer - and that's exactly what blue Sport expert Zubi is looking forward to.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the quarter-finals (April 8 and 16) of the Champions League, Yann Sommer will face Bayern Munich with Inter Milan.

Before moving to Inter Milan, Sommer played for Bayern for six months. During this time, the Swiss former international goalkeeper was heavily criticized time and again.

This is another reason why goalkeeping legend and blue Sport expert Zubi is particularly looking forward to this match. Show more

Following his thumb injury, Yann Sommer made his comeback on Tuesday evening in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 and secured a place in the quarter-finals with his team-mates.

Sommer was only beaten from the spot in the 2-1 win over Feyenoord in the second leg, only the second goal he has conceded in his ninth Champions League game this season. The Swiss and his front men form a bulwark that is difficult to overcome.

Will Sommer finally silence his critics?

Zubi says in the blue Sport Studio: "Inter Milan, sovereign. Playing against them is incredibly difficult. And Bayern Munich will also have their problems. [...] I'm really looking forward to seeing Yann Sommer play against Bayern."

Because one thing is clear: Yann Sommer now has a great opportunity to really get back at his critics. Sommer moved from Gladbach to Bayern Munich in January 2023 to replace the injured Manuel Neuer. Initially lavished with praise, he soon became the scapegoat for every failure: too small, not good enough for Bayern. At the end of the season, after just half a year, Sommer had had enough and moved to Inter Milan as champion goalkeeper. He has been undisputed there since his arrival. In his first season with Inter, he immediately won the league title and the cup.

And now Sommer will face Bayern with Inter in the quarter-finals of the Champions League (April 8 and 16) and has the chance to shut his critics up once and for all. Although Didi Hamann, one of the particularly loud critics from back then, already said at the end of last year in an interview with blue Sport: "Yann Sommer is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe at the moment."

Sommer hasn't grown in height, but the 36-year-old continues to surpass himself. If he does the same against Bayern, Inter could well reach the semi-finals. It would certainly be a nice satisfaction for the former international goalkeeper.

Yann Sommer was heavily criticized in his Bayern days

