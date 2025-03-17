Since Lugano sent sporting director Carlos da Silva into the desert, the Ticino team has been in a state of disarray for a long time. His quasi-successor Sebastian Pelzer sees no connection - in stark contrast to blue Sport expert Pascal 'Zubi' Zuberbühler.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The recent departure of Lugano sporting director Carlos da Silva, which was as surprising as it was opaque, is also a topic of conversation in the blue Sport studio.

With Sebastian Pelzer, a man who was unable to celebrate any successes at his last station (Chicago Fire) is now in charge. The German sees no connection with the recent series of defeats, as he emphasizes in the interview.

The blue Sport experts Zubi and Dani Gygax, on the other hand, are convinced that the dismissal of Da Silva has brought unrest to the team. Show more

In mid-February, FC Lugano parted ways with its sporting director Carlos Da Silva with immediate effect. In the course of planning for the coming season, it was decided to dismiss the 41-year-old, according to the Ticino club's press release.

Da Silva had been responsible for sporting matters at the club since 2021. He initially held this role for FC Lugano as a whole and from 2025 exclusively for the first team. It remains unclear what led to the abrupt separation.

What was clear was the sporting downturn. At the time of the dismissal of the former Lugano player, who worked well with coach Mattia Croci-Torti, the Bianconeri were still top of the table. Since then, there have only been defeats - three in the league, two in the Conference League against inferior opponents and the disgraceful cup exit against promotion league side Biel.

Pelzer: Da Silva dismissal had no influence on players

It's no wonder that many see the origin of the losing streak in Da Silva's personnel. The new strong man in the sporting area in Lugano is Sebastian Pelzer, who came from partner club Chicago Fire on the recommendation of board member Georg Heitz and has held the position of Chief Sports Officer since the turn of the year.

The German himself sees no connection, as he told blue Sport ahead of the game against Winterthur on Sunday. "Basically, you can perhaps see it that way from a media perspective, but it's not an issue for us at the club," said Pelzer, adding: "If people are replaced at the club or are no longer there, as a player that doesn't decide whether you play a good pass or miss a goal-scoring opportunity."

That is why there is no causality between the moment of communication and the latest results. "The mood is good despite everything. The team, including the internal interaction between the coach, staff and team - it's good." The poor results are the result of "individual mistakes" that need to be rectified as quickly as possible, the 44-year-old sums up.

Zubi: "That hasn't been discussed enough"

"I don't agree with what he said, especially when he says there has been enough discussion. The media release was very brief. He always avoids the question. There's something going on here," says blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler.

The dismissed Carlos da Silva was an "absolute people-guy", according to Zubi. He gave the players a good feeling and got on very well with the coach, he explains.

"All of a sudden - boom, gone. In the media release, thank you very much Carlos da Silva - I just don't think that's been discussed enough," the former national team goalie says in exasperation.

"Lugano has somehow changed," agrees Dani Gygax in the studio. Zubi's conclusion: "I've always praised Lugano to the skies, but they've somehow failed to replace the piece of the puzzle properly."

Videos from the department