blue Sport expert Pascal "Zubi" Zuberbühler has a clear opinion on the yellow-red card against FCZ player Umeh Emmanuel. He was sent off in the Zurich derby on Saturday after grabbing GC player Ayumu Seko in the face.

After a light grip on the face of opponent Ayumu Seko, Emmanuel receives a second yellow card and is sent off.

"You put your hand there a bit and then you fall over, sorry...!", said football expert Pascal Zuberbühler on Saturday evening in the blue Sport studio (see video above).

The reason: for the ex-NATO goalkeeper, the sending off against FCZ player Umeh Emmanuel was not justified. Zubi has no problem with the first caution, saying: "They both go at each other a bit, one goes again, the other flies over and makes a bit of a show. One yellow each, that's okay."

The red card then goes too far for the 53-year-old: "The second yellow card, I don't know. The hand goes in his face, but I'm surprised that he gets the yellow-red card. The hand goes there a bit and then you fall over, sorry...!"

FCZ can no longer react after the sending off and ends up playing out a 1-1 draw against city rivals GC.