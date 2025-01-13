Pascal Zuberbühler remembers his time at FCB with the Degen twins in the football talk Heimspiel and reveals that there were always arguments between the two brothers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the football talk show Heimspiel, FCB President David Degen talks about his close relationship with twin brother Philipp. However, he says this has advantages and disadvantages.

"You also have intense, tough discussions that also end up in arguments," explains Degen and assures: "Meanwhile, the arguments are very limited."

It was different back in the days at FC Basel, as Pascal Zuberbühler knows from experience: "I had to pull the two hotheads apart every day." Show more

David and Philipp Degen have always been an inseparable duo. Even today, the identical twins normally have daily contact and maintain a very close relationship.

"The bond is so strong that no one can really get close to us. Of course we looked out for our sister, but Philipp and I live in our own world where we share and exchange everything," explains David Degen in the football talk Heimspiel.

However, the close relationship has its advantages and disadvantages. "You also have intense, tough discussions that also end up in arguments," says Degen, but he confirms: "The arguments are now very limited."

Hotheads at FCB

This was not always the case in the past. Pascal Zuberbühler remembers the times he spent together with his brothers at FC Basel. "They were loud with each other every day," says Zuberbühler. "There was a row every day in Basel back then. I had to pull the two hotheads apart every day. There wasn't a day when they didn't shout at each other - on the training pitch, in the dressing room, when parking. It was unbelievable."

But all in all, the quarrels are half as wild, as Degen explains with a laugh: "It's a world that many people can't understand, it's between me and my brother."

