In an interview with blue Sport, Pascal Zuberbühler explains why Marwin Hitz's farewell announcement could boomerang on FCB and names his hottest candidates to succeed him.

Luca Betschart

"Basically, I have to congratulate Marwin for everything he has already achieved in his career. He's played for wonderful clubs, he's now played over 100 games for FC Basel, won titles and actually achieved everything he can achieve," says Pascal Zuberbühler about Marwin Hitz, who will leave FCB in the summer. However, the early announcement of his departure also harbors risks.

"I think it's special. On the one hand, it's fair. He didn't want the media to pick up on something and speculate about what will happen. I think that's good," says the blue Sport expert. "On the other hand, it could also have a boomerang effect. People are now watching him extremely closely. If there's a mistake at some point, people will say he's no longer on the ball."

For FC Basel, the search for a successor to the long-standing number 1 begins immediately. And for Zubi, one thing is clear above all: "I wouldn't get a foreign goalkeeper. That would be an indictment. We have the best goalkeepers in the world." But who would the former national team keeper consider for the FCB goal? He takes a close look at the hottest candidates with blue Sport.

What Zubi says about the candidates to succeed Hitz

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

"That would of course be a wonderful Hollywood movie with a fantastic happy ending. I could well imagine it. I don't know whether Yann wants to end his fantastic career abroad or come back to Basel. That's a decision he has to make himself.

Coming back to the Swiss league is not always easy - even with the world-class quality that Sommer brings with him. Expectations are high, we can remember Xherdan Shaqiri. It can be the same with Yann. The summer effect could push FC Basel up again, but the expectations afterwards are all the more difficult. I would love to see Yann back in the Super League and analyze him as a blue expert. That would be a wonderful fairytale."

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

"A goalkeeper with an incredible amount and great quality. It's a shame that he has unfortunately slipped back into the second tier at Gladbach. I hope he comes back. Because what he can do is enormous. It's just that he's been injured a lot recently.

Expectations would also be high for him. The fans want Omlin back in the form in which he once left FCB. But the body changes, you get older. Whether it's a possibility to bring him back if he's prone to injury, I'll put a question mark behind that."

FC Lucerne Pascal Loretz

"He played incredibly in his first season at FC Luzern. Now he's going through a somewhat more difficult situation. But these are exactly the important moments that you have to go through as an athlete. If you draw the right conclusions from them, you take the next step. We don't need to discuss the fact that he's a good goalkeeper. He's proven that. But I would rather see Loretz take off at Lucerne before he comes into contact with FC Basel."

GC Justin Hammel

"He has made a huge step, also thanks to Jörg Stiel (GC goalkeeping coach). Hammel is a quiet goalie, but he can bite when it counts on the pitch. He has shown that at GC. He's been there for a long time and it would be good for him to make a change. Whether to FC Basel or abroad - I'd like to see him in a league abroad."

FC Sion Anthony Racioppi

"For me, he was criticized too harshly at YB. After YB opted for David von Ballmoos again, he went abroad. But it didn't work out with Cologne and Leeds. He then took the step back and moved to Sion. For me, that shows quality. It shows that he has bite and wants to show everyone that he wasn't treated properly in Bern. If Basel want a goalkeeper who is hungry, then Racioppi is an absolute candidate for FCB for me."

FC St. Gallen Lawrence Ati Zigi

"Zigi is the absolute figurehead of FC St. Gallen. There will be a statue at Kybunpark one day. We also know that Zigi is an advisor to David Degen's brother Philippe. He's a goalie who puts on a show and brings life to the club. I can't imagine whether FC St. Gallen would allow him to move to FC Basel. Or now that I mention it: You could also do a swap. Hitz goes to St. Gallen and Zigi goes to Basel. But that's a huge speculation."

Young Boys Marvin Keller

"For me, he's a goalkeeper who would have been a perfect fit for FC Basel. When he was still in Winterthur, FCB should have taken him. YB did the smart thing and brought him back. But for me, Keller is the goalkeeper for FC Basel for the next few years. After that, he could be sold at a high price if he were to make the move abroad."

FC Lorient Yvon Mvogo

"I know him, I was able to work with him briefly at YB. He's a guy who wants to stay in a foreign league. But he has an elegant personality and knows Swiss football. But he's at Lorient, well accommodated and he plays there too."