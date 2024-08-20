After ten years, Yann Sommer is giving up his place in goal for the national team, leaving a big gap. How will the Swiss goalkeeping situation develop now? blue Sport asked Pascal Zuberbühler.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday, Yann Sommer will announce his retirement from the Swiss national team after ten years as Switzerland's number 1. The gap left by the Inter goalkeeper is correspondingly large.

Sommer's designated successor is Dortmund's Gregor Kobel. In an interview with blue Sport, however, Pascal Zuberbühler makes it clear that Kobel must first prove himself against strong Swiss competition. Show more

After the 2014 World Cup, Yann Sommer will succeed Diego Benaglio in goal for the Swiss national team. Despite strong competition, he remains the clear number 1 for ten years and keeps the national team goal at five major events. However, Sommer's impressive career with the national team ends with the European Championship in Germany after 94 international matches.

"Yann Sommer leaves a big hole," says Pascal Zuberbühler in an interview with blue Sport. Nevertheless, the blue Sport expert rates the changing of the guard in the Nati goal as a "good decision". "Gregor Kobel knows where he wants to go. This is a young professional who still has a lot ahead of him. He will put his head through the wall to achieve all his goals," Zubi is convinced.

Zubi praises Kobel's competition

However, Kobel must first prevail against other candidates. "Of course, Kobel now has the rucksack on and is in pole position. But he still has to prove himself. He shows it at the club, but the national team is always something else," says Zubi. It's a different environment, with different coaches. "It will be an interesting constellation. I'll be following that very closely," announces the 53-year-old.

Zuberbühler sees Gladbach's Jonas Omlin and Lorient's Yvon Mvogo as Kobel's biggest competition. "Omlin is a fantastic goalkeeper for me. (...) I hope he can really take off. Then I'm sure he'll make his career. And Yvon Mvogo is always there when he's needed," Zubi makes clear, emphasizing: "We have a great selection in the Swiss national team. Goalkeeping coach Patrick Foletti and Murat Yakin have to think carefully about who is called up."