FC Winterthur brings in Patrick Rahmen as the successor to Uli Forte, who was released on Monday. Luca Zuffi explains in an interview with blue Sport why we can be optimistic despite the crisis.

Syl Battistuzzi

New Winterthur coach Patrick Rahmen has completed his first training session. The 56-year-old Basel native also met some familiar faces. Luca Zuffi already played under him at FC Basel in the 2020/21 season, and Rahmen was also his superior in the 2023/24 season - which FCW sensationally finished in 6th place.

The 56-year-old Basel native had already coached FCW in the 2023/24 season and sensationally reached the final round. Rahmen's team finished the season in 6th place. He was then lured to YB - where Rahmen was unsuccessful.

"We're looking forward to the coming weeks. It certainly won't be easy, because it's the middle of the season and he has to learn everything he wants to do for the team," said Zuffi in an interview with blue Sport. It will take a few weeks. "But we'll have a good time, I'm convinced of that. He will get the team back on track. We as a team will do everything we can," emphasized the veteran.

However, the team has changed. Zuffi estimates that there are probably around six or seven players that Rahmen still knows from his last time at FCW. "It's a new team, a difficult situation that we have to get out of. But he will find his way, together with us." The recipe from Zuffi's point of view? "Bring back the positivity, try to act and not react. And simply have fun on the pitch again and stand together as a team."