Three derbies in the Swiss Cup Zug 94 aims to reach the quarter-finals against FC Lucerne

SDA

3.12.2025 - 05:00

Zug 94 will face FC Lucerne in the Cup.
Picture: Keystone

On Wednesday, there will be a derby in western Switzerland, one in eastern Switzerland and one in central Switzerland in the Swiss Cup - three times a team from the Super League will face a team from a lower division.

Keystone-SDA

03.12.2025, 05:00

03.12.2025, 07:09

Zug 94 is the last 1st division club still represented in the Swiss Cup. Now, on Wednesday, the club has the chance to write a football fairytale that only exists in the Cup.

After Zug 94 was recently eliminated early in the Cup, the club will face Super League side Lucerne in the Central Switzerland derby in its first round of 16 in 35 years. Zug's last two encounters against clubs from the top division were narrow losses: against Zurich last season and against Basel in 2016.

Neither club will be playing with the greatest possible self-confidence on Wednesday. Zug recently squandered a 3-0 lead in the championship against FC Schötz to draw, while Lucerne even lost 3-1 against bottom club Winterthur.

Video highlights. Winterthur secure their first away win in Lucerne

Third cantonal derby for St. Gallen

After St. Gallen had to overcome cantonal rivals FC Walenstadt and FC Wil in the last two rounds, the next derby in eastern Switzerland awaits with Rapperswil-Jona. The current Challenge League seventh-placed team are not doing as well as they would like in the championship, while FCSG are in 2nd place in the Super League, ahead of Basel and YB.

In the third derby, the one in western Switzerland, Yverdon-Sport will host Lausanne-Sport. While Lausanne are the favorites, Yverdon showed with their 1:0 victory over Servette in the round of 16 that the club is also prepared to defeat big opponents.

The cup round of 16 at a glance

Take part in our competition. This is the new national team jersey for the 2026 World Cup

"Dad, why are you on the bench?"Servette goalie Mall expresses his emotions about the fight for the number 1 spot

Record broken. Haaland scores his 100th Premier League goal in crazy 5-4 win

