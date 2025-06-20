New FCZ coach Mitchell van der Gaag opens the new Super League season with his team. Picture: Keystone

FC Zurich and FC Sion will open the new Super League season on Friday, July 25. Champions Basel start their title defense the following day away at St. Gallen.

Luca Betschart

The other games in the opening round are Grasshoppers - Lucerne on Saturday, Young Boys - Servette and Lausanne - Winterthur and Lugano - Thun on Sunday.

A week later, Servette (against St. Gallen), Winterthur (against Young Boys), Basel (against Grasshoppers) on Saturday and promoted Thun (against Lausanne), Lucerne (against FCZ) and Sion (against Lugano) on Sunday will play their first home games.

Like the top division, the Challenge League also kicks off the new season on Friday, July 25.

The first Super League round at a glance

Picture: Swiss Football League

Click here for the Super League fixture list for the 2025/26 season.

Here you can find the Challenge League fixture list for the 2025/26 season.

📆 SFL veröffentlicht Spielpläne der Saison 2025/26



ℹ️ In einem ersten Schritt hat die Swiss Football League (SFL) in Abstimmung mit den Klubs, den Behörden und den TV-Partnern die Paarungen der ersten 22 Spieltage der Brack Super League (BCL) festgelegt. Im Anschluss wurden die… pic.twitter.com/4QKrEDijLV — Swiss Football League (@News_SFL) June 20, 2025

