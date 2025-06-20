  1. Residential Customers
League announces match schedule Zurich and Sion open the new Super League season

Luca Betschart

20.6.2025

New FCZ coach Mitchell van der Gaag opens the new Super League season with his team.
Picture: Keystone

FC Zurich and FC Sion will open the new Super League season on Friday, July 25. Champions Basel start their title defense the following day away at St. Gallen.

20.06.2025, 13:35

20.06.2025, 13:41

The other games in the opening round are Grasshoppers - Lucerne on Saturday, Young Boys - Servette and Lausanne - Winterthur and Lugano - Thun on Sunday.

A week later, Servette (against St. Gallen), Winterthur (against Young Boys), Basel (against Grasshoppers) on Saturday and promoted Thun (against Lausanne), Lucerne (against FCZ) and Sion (against Lugano) on Sunday will play their first home games.

Like the top division, the Challenge League also kicks off the new season on Friday, July 25.

The first Super League round at a glance

Picture: Swiss Football League

Click here for the Super League fixture list for the 2025/26 season.

Here you can find the Challenge League fixture list for the 2025/26 season.

