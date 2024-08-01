St. Gallen coach Enrico Maassen can look forward to the second leg against FC Tobol with confidence. Keystone

Zurich and St. Gallen go into the second leg of the 2nd qualifying round for the Conference League with a three-goal lead. The away game on Thursday is a must-win for both teams.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC St.Gallen and FC Zurich will play the second leg of the 2nd qualifying round for the Conference League on Thursday evening.

FCSG will play Tobol Kostanai at 6pm after their 4:1 win in the first leg.

FCZ have to play Shelbourne at 8.45 pm. They won the home game 3:0. Show more

St. Gallen play at 6 p.m. in Kostanai, Kazakhstan, against FC Tobol, whom they beat 4-1 at home last week. As they also won their second Super League game of the season against YB 4-0 at the weekend, there is nothing to suggest that St. Gallen will slip up. The first leg of the 3rd qualifying round would take place next Wednesday at home against the winner of the clash between Riga and Wroclaw.

FC Zurich have won their three games so far this season, including last Thursday's home game against Shelbourne, the Irish club from the capital Dublin. Kick-off at Tolka Park, which has a capacity of 4500 spectators, is at 20:45. If the Zurich side make it through this round as expected, they will face a tough opponent in the form of Portugal's Vitoria Guimarães.

Vaduz will also face Irish competition. The Liechtenstein side will have to rectify a 3-1 defeat at home to St. Patrick's Athletic.

