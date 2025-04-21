FC Zurich miss out on the point they were aiming for in Bern and lose 2-1 to champions Young Boys, consigning FCZ to the relegation round along with St.Gallen. FC Lausanne-Sport is the beneficiary.

Jan Arnet

Lausanne-Sport needed a home win against Lugano to advance to the Top 6 and were reliant on FC Zurich losing. That's exactly how it turned out: coach Ludovic Magnin's team won 2-0, while Zurich lost 2-1 at Young Boys.

For FC St.Gallen, who also still had hopes of finishing in the top six before the 33rd round, the 1-0 draw at home to Sion was not enough. The eastern Swiss side would have had to win by four goals more than Lausanne-Sport to claim 6th place for themselves and not just overtake FCZ and push them into 8th place.

There was no real drama on Easter Monday due to the course of the game. Fousseni Diabaté took the lead in Lausanne after half an hour, and Morgan Poaty increased the lead in the first half. In Bern, FCZ fell behind early on thanks to goals from Cedric Itten (12') and Christian Fassnacht (43'). Steven Zuber was only able to reduce the deficit from the penalty spot in the second half. In extra time, it was YB keeper Marvin Keller who held on to Bern's victory with an excellent save.

While Young Boys moved back up to 3rd place with their home win against FCZ, leaders Basel roared to their fifth win in a row with a thumping victory against Yverdon (5-0) and another gala performance from Xherdan Shaqiri (1 goal, 3 assists). Basel's lead is now six points with five rounds to go. Servette, the runners-up, beat Luzern 2:1 at home.

The Championship Group and Relegation Group kick off the weekend after next (May 3-4).

