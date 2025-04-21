FC Zurich miss out on the point they were aiming for in Bern and lose 2-1 to champions Young Boys, consigning FCZ to the relegation round along with St.Gallen. FC Lausanne-Sport is the beneficiary.
Lausanne-Sport needed a home win against Lugano to advance to the Top 6 and were reliant on FC Zurich losing. That's exactly how it turned out: coach Ludovic Magnin's team won 2-0, while Zurich lost 2-1 at Young Boys.
For FC St.Gallen, who also still had hopes of finishing in the top six before the 33rd round, the 1-0 draw at home to Sion was not enough. The eastern Swiss side would have had to win by four goals more than Lausanne-Sport to claim 6th place for themselves and not just overtake FCZ and push them into 8th place.
There was no real drama on Easter Monday due to the course of the game. Fousseni Diabaté took the lead in Lausanne after half an hour, and Morgan Poaty increased the lead in the first half. In Bern, FCZ fell behind early on thanks to goals from Cedric Itten (12') and Christian Fassnacht (43'). Steven Zuber was only able to reduce the deficit from the penalty spot in the second half. In extra time, it was YB keeper Marvin Keller who held on to Bern's victory with an excellent save.
While Young Boys moved back up to 3rd place with their home win against FCZ, leaders Basel roared to their fifth win in a row with a thumping victory against Yverdon (5-0) and another gala performance from Xherdan Shaqiri (1 goal, 3 assists). Basel's lead is now six points with five rounds to go. Servette, the runners-up, beat Luzern 2:1 at home.
The Championship Group and Relegation Group kick off the weekend after next (May 3-4).
94.
Marvin Keller prevents the late FCZ comeback
93.
The games in St.Gallen and Lausanne are over
Lausanne - Lugano 2:0
St.Gallen - Sion 1:0
90.
7 minutes stoppage time in Bern
67.
Young Boys - FC Zurich 2:1 (Steven Zuber)
61.
Goal for YB disallowed (Alan Virginius)
49.
St.Gallen - Sion 1:0 (Willem Geubbels)
46.
Kick-off for the 2nd half
The game is back underway.
45.
Intermission
The first half in St.Gallen, Bern and Lausanne has finished.
44.
Young Boys - FC Zurich 2:0 (Christian Fassnacht)
-
Lausanne - Lugano 2:0 (Morgan Poaty)
-
Akolo misses great St.Gallen opportunity
Witzig enters the penalty area on the right and passes back to Akolo. He fails to beat Fayulu because his shot is too central.
27.
Lausanne - Lugano 1:0 (Fousseni Diabaté)
18.
Geubbels misses St.Gallen's opening goal
St.Gallen have the best chance of the game. Geubbels misses a low cross at the near post. Fayulu throws himself into the ball and is able to prevent St.Gallen from going behind.
12.
Young Boys - FC Zurich 1:0 (Cedric Itten)
1.
Kick-off for the Strichkampf conference
The games in St.Gallen, Bern and Lausanne have kicked off. Let's go!
Before the games
St.Gallen without Nsame
FC St.Gallen will also be without striker Jean-Pierre Nsame for the all-important match against Sion. The 31-year-old continues to miss the Espen due to injury.
How Zurich and YB go into the match
The line-ups for Lausanne and Lugano
Before the games
The starting position
FC Zurich, St.Gallen and Lausanne-Sport are still in contention for the final place in the Championship Group.
FCZ have a three-point lead over the other teams and therefore have the advantage - but their away game at YB is the most difficult task on paper. St.Gallen can take on Sion at home, while Lausanne face Lugano, who are in poor form, at home.
Because the Zurich team has the worse goal difference than St.Gallen and Lausanne, the motto for FCZ is: no losing. Otherwise, there is a high probability that they will be relegated to the Group.
Before the games
Conference on blue Sport
In addition to the individual matches, blue Sport is also offering a conference on Monday so that football fans can get their money's worth and stay on the ball everywhere.
"It's a crazy matchday in the Super League. We want to be right up close and the spectators shouldn't miss a single goal. It's going to be a real blast," announces blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni.
The countdown to the matches starts at 4.00 pm, with the five games kicking off simultaneously at 4.30 pm.