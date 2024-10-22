The Zurich cantonal police have set up a specialized task force to deal with the violent tendencies of certain groups associated with the FCZ and GC football clubs. (symbolic picture) Keystone

The Zurich cantonal police have set up a "Sport" task force. One of its tasks is to investigate two incidents in recent weeks in which FCZ and GC fan groups clashed in Zurich's rural communities.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The Zurich cantonal police have set up a "Sport" task force.

Among other things, the task force is to identify related crimes and coordinate investigations. Show more

The newly appointed task force is intended in particular to identify related crimes and groups of offenders and coordinate investigations, thereby increasing the pressure to prosecute the perpetrators, as the Zurich cantonal police announced on Tuesday.

The willingness of certain fan groups from the FCZ and GC football clubs to engage in violence is no longer limited to match days and the areas surrounding the stadiums, according to the statement.

SDA