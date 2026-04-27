The fans of FC Zurich protested in their own way against the closure of the south curve in the match against Lausanne. (archive picture) Keystone

The closure of the south curve in response to the riots following FC Zurich's match against FC Basel in Zurich in January 2024 was unlawful. This is the conclusion reached by the Zurich Administrative Court.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In view of the small gain in security that the south curve closure promised in this case, the court weighted the interests protected by fundamental rights and impaired by the measure higher than the public interests in the restriction of fundamental rights. This is clear from the ruling published on Monday.

In response to riots following the FC Zurich v FC Basel match, the City of Zurich had closed the standing area for the FCZ v FC Lausanne-Sport match on January 31. FCZ lodged an appeal against this decision, which was upheld by the governor's office.

The city then appealed to the Administrative Court, which has now also dismissed this appeal. The ruling is not yet legally binding and can be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.