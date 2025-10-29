The Zurich District Court sentenced two GC fans to conditional prison sentences on Wednesday. They were part of a group that targeted FCZ fans. (archive picture) Keystone

The Zurich District Court sentenced two GC fans on Wednesday after an attack on FCZ fans. The 19 and 25-year-old Swiss nationals received conditional prison sentences of 14 and 21 months respectively.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The prison sentences are subject to a probationary period of two years. The court also imposed fines of CHF 300 for violating the ban on wearing masks.

The sentences are in line with the proposal of the prosecution and defense. The hearings were conducted in an abbreviated procedure. A spokesperson for the Zurich District Court confirmed to Keystone-SDA that the court accepted the proposed sentences.

The two men were part of a group of around 50 GC fans who stormed an S-Bahn train at Hardbrücke station before the Zurich derby on October 19, 2024. They sprayed irritants and damaged a window.

Targeted search for FCZ fans

Beforehand, the GC supporters had apparently been looking specifically for FCZ fans. Four hours before the match, two GC supporters observed two FCZ fans at Hardbrücke, according to the indictment. They were able to flee, but the group attacked two other FCZ fans.

The group took all the FCZ paraphernalia from the men and one man's shoes and beat them up. The 25-year-old punched one of the victims in the head and kicked the man as he lay on the ground. He also snatched the man's scarf and threw it away. He was sentenced for coercion.

The 19-year-old punched an already undressed FCZ fan in the head with his fist. Both defendants were convicted of attempted grievous bodily harm. They were also charged with assault and breach of the peace.

The Zurich public prosecutor's office conducted 26 proceedings in connection with the attacks. 14 defendants were sentenced to fines and penalties, seven ended up in court and the rest are still pending. The suspects come from Switzerland, Brazil and Croatia and are between 18 and 32 years old.