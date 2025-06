In the fight against fan violence, the city of Zurich closed the south curve of the FCZ in January 2024. This was unlawful, the governor has now found. (archive image) Keystone

Defeat for the city of Zurich in the fight against fan violence: the governor has ruled that the closure of the FCZ south curve in January 2024 was unlawful.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FCZ had appealed against the sector ban and has now been vindicated. The club acknowledges the decision "with satisfaction", as it announced on Thursday.

The city of Zurich intends to review the decision and then decide whether to take it to the next instance, as Keystone-SDA was asked.