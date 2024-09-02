  1. Residential Customers
After the umbrella scandal Zurich loans Labinot Bajrami to Winterthur

SDA

2.9.2024 - 15:54

Labinot Bajrami is loaned to Winterthur by Zurich
Keystone

Following the scandal in the cup game in Zug, Zurich's Labinot Bajrami has been loaned out. The 19-year-old striker will move to league rivals Winterthur for the rest of the season.

02.09.2024, 16:39

Coach Ricardo Moniz took Bajrami off the pitch against Zug 94 just 18 minutes after he came on as a substitute. Prior to this, the striker is said to have snapped at him following an instruction. While Bajrami angrily went into the dressing room, his father was furious in the stands and threw an umbrella at Moniz.

After this incident, Bajrami was transferred to the U21 team and his father was banned from the stadium. Moniz hinted that Bajrami had no future in the team under him.

