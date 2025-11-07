Nothing will be built here for many years to come: The wasteland of the former Hardturm stadium in Zurich. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

The realization of the construction plans for the Hardturm Stadium in Zurich is still not in sight: now the stadium opponents are taking the matter to the Federal Court.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A month ago, the Administrative Court approved the plans for the construction of the Hardturm Stadium, including the residential towers.

Opponents of the stadium in Zurich are now appealing against this decision to the Federal Supreme Court.

It remains to be seen when construction can begin. Further delays are to be expected. Show more

The stadium opponents in Zurich are not giving up: they are taking their appeal against the design plan for the Hardturm Stadium to the Federal Supreme Court. It remains to be seen when it will be built.

A spokesperson for the Federal Supreme Court confirmed a corresponding report by "Telezüri" on Friday. An appeal against the ruling of the Zurich Administrative Court had been received.

Further delays

The administrative court had approved the plans for the construction of the stadium, including the residential towers, a month ago. With the appeal to Lausanne, the never-ending story of the Hardturm Stadium is now being delayed further.

Once there is a legally binding design plan, the concrete construction project will be developed - and this can also be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.