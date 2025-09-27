  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Aarau sporting director on the investigation Zverotic: "Of course you worry, that's human nature"

Patrick Lämmle

27.9.2025

Aarau sporting director Elsad Zverotic spoke to blue Sport on Friday evening about the perfect start to the season and the last few weeks, which have not been easy for him.

27.09.2025, 17:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After eight rounds, Aarau lead the Challenge League with maximum points.
  • At the end of August, an external investigation was launched into allegations against Aarau sporting director Elsad Zverotic. This could not confirm the serious allegations.
  • Zverotic talks to blue Sport about the strong start to the season and describes how he has fared in recent weeks.
Show more

After eight rounds, Aarau lead the Challenge League table with maximum points. Added to this is the great success in the Cup against YB. In sporting terms, things couldn't be going better. Sporting director Elsad Zverotic emphasized in an interview with blue Sport on Friday that it is important to keep both feet on the ground. Because the season is still long.

Personally, however, the last few weeks have not been easy for Zverotic. At the end of August, FC Aarau launched an external investigation into the 38-year-old after several people made serious allegations against Zverotic regarding the transfer business. However, the allegations were not confirmed in the investigation, which was concluded in mid-September.

When asked about this, Zverotic said: "Of course you worry, that's also human." He is simply happy that it came out "as we all expected" and that he can put the whole thing behind him. "From that point on, it's business as usual for me, just like before."

Aarau also carried on as before on Friday. Away against Carouge, the sovereign leaders celebrated their 8th league win in 8 games.

Football news

LaLiga in the video ticker. Spectacle in the Madrid derby: Atlético equalize against Real again

LaLiga in the video tickerSpectacle in the Madrid derby: Atlético equalize against Real again

Bundesliga in the ticker. Dortmund lead in overtime ++ Poku shoots Leverkusen into the lead

Bundesliga in the tickerDortmund lead in overtime ++ Poku shoots Leverkusen into the lead

The magic has gone. West Ham part ways with coach Potter

The magic has goneWest Ham part ways with coach Potter

Von Ballmoos has ousted Saipi.

Von Ballmoos has ousted Saipi"I've had difficult times too - I'm there for him"

Concrete suggestions. Always in trouble with the VAR - what Alex Frei would change

Concrete suggestionsAlways in trouble with the VAR - what Alex Frei would change