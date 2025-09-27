Aarau sporting director Elsad Zverotic spoke to blue Sport on Friday evening about the perfect start to the season and the last few weeks, which have not been easy for him.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you After eight rounds, Aarau lead the Challenge League with maximum points.

At the end of August, an external investigation was launched into allegations against Aarau sporting director Elsad Zverotic. This could not confirm the serious allegations.

Zverotic talks to blue Sport about the strong start to the season and describes how he has fared in recent weeks. Show more

After eight rounds, Aarau lead the Challenge League table with maximum points. Added to this is the great success in the Cup against YB. In sporting terms, things couldn't be going better. Sporting director Elsad Zverotic emphasized in an interview with blue Sport on Friday that it is important to keep both feet on the ground. Because the season is still long.

Personally, however, the last few weeks have not been easy for Zverotic. At the end of August, FC Aarau launched an external investigation into the 38-year-old after several people made serious allegations against Zverotic regarding the transfer business. However, the allegations were not confirmed in the investigation, which was concluded in mid-September.

When asked about this, Zverotic said: "Of course you worry, that's also human." He is simply happy that it came out "as we all expected" and that he can put the whole thing behind him. "From that point on, it's business as usual for me, just like before."

Aarau also carried on as before on Friday. Away against Carouge, the sovereign leaders celebrated their 8th league win in 8 games.