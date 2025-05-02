Giancarlo Chanton (in red) is one of three defensemen to withdraw from the extended World Championship squad shortly before the World Championship. Keystone

Ahead of the international games in Brno against Finland (Saturday) and the Czech Republic (Sunday), national ice hockey coach Patrick Fischer is reducing his squad. Three defensemen will not be traveling to the Czech Republic.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Romain Loeffel apparently did not pass a test in Kloten. He returned to action for the first time in the 2-1 defeat due to an unspecified injury alongside Sven Jung in the second defense. On Friday afternoon, the ice hockey association announced that Loeffel would not be making the trip to Brno due to injury.

Also out of the extended World Championship squad are 22-year-old Giancarlo Chanton and 25-year-old Dario Wüthrich. Both played in the fourth line of defense on Thursday and have never made it to a World Championship before.

Switzerland traveled to Brno for the Czech four-nation tournament with three goalies, eight defensemen and 15 forwards. Either on Sunday evening or on Monday, national coach Patrick Fischer will name his team for the World Championship in Denmark and Sweden, with players from the NHL still expected.

