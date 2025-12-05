The Swiss handball players led by Tabea Schmid want to cause a sensation at the World Championships. Keystone

The women's national team is playing at the World Handball Championships for the first time. After strong performances at the beginning, there have recently been two setbacks. But for association president Pascal Jenny, this is no reason to hang his head. In any case, he is looking to a rosy future.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After two victories at the start of the World Cup, the Swiss women's team suffered defeats against Hungary and Japan, making it much more difficult for them to progress.

Despite the setbacks, association president Pascal Jenny praised the development and maturity of the young team in its first World Cup participation.

The World Cup is seen as the starting point for long-term development with the aim of playing among the world's best by 2032 and competing for Olympic medals. Show more

After the victories in the preliminary round against Iran and Senegal, there was great euphoria in the Swiss women's national team. However, a strong performance was followed by a bitter defeat against Hungary and a 21:27 loss against Japan in the first main round match on Wednesday.

Before the last two games against the strong Danes and Romania, advancing will be a Herculean task for Knut Ove Joa's team. However, this does not dampen the good mood in the Swiss team.

"The way I see it, the atmosphere is great. There is a lot of laughter, but concentration is also high. After the defeat against Japan, the players were also very honest and critical," says Pascal Jenny, President of the Swiss Handball Federation, in an interview with blue Sport. "I think it's very impressive how these young players are performing at their first World Cup."

Pascal Jenny (left) in conversation with men's national team coach Andy Schmid. Keystone

He has never seen Switzerland play as well as they did in the first half against Olympic bronze medal winners Hungary. "When we then let the game slip out of our hands, it was a first disappointment." However, you shouldn't forget how young the Swiss team is and can learn a lot from such defeats. Just like from the defeat against Japan, where they had expected much more.

Entry into the world elite?

In any case, the association president is proud of how the Swiss women are performing at their very first World Cup participation. "In recent years, we've been able to develop in such a way that we're on a par with the best teams," says Jenny.

She continues: "For us, this World Cup is like the starting signal for our entry into the world elite." The quality in the team is definitely there. "The goal is to compete for medals at the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane. Most of the national team players will be in their prime by then."

But now the focus is on the last two main round matches of the World Championship. The Swiss want to show a reaction against Denmark in particular. "We certainly won't go into the game without believing in ourselves. We already played against Denmark at last year's home European Championships and were able to keep up well. This game will certainly be on our minds again," said Jenny. "The Danes have impressed so far and perhaps feel too confident of victory. We're certainly not without a chance. I'd be surprised if the team doesn't perform completely differently than against Japan."

