Marcel Guerrini wins the race in Gruyères. KEYSTONE

The third race of the Bike Revolution 2025 took place in Gruyères on Sunday. Ramona Forchini won the women's race in commanding style. Marcel Guerrini came out on top in the men's race.

Andreas Lunghi

The third race of this year's Bike Revolution took place in picturesque Gruyères on June 15.

Ramona Forchini won the women's race with a commanding lead of two minutes over Fiona Schibler. The Toggenburg native rode away from the competition right from the start and continuously extended her lead.

Marcel Guerrini, who had already won in Huttwil, came out on top ahead of the young Dario Lillo, who finished 22 seconds behind. Luke Wiedmann came third.

