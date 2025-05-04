  1. Residential Customers
"Bike Revolution" Forchini and Guerrini win at the season opener in Engelberg

Luca Betschart

4.5.2025

Ramona Forchini is in a class of her own at the start of the "Bike Revolution" season.
Picture: Keystone

To kick off the action-packed season of the Swiss mountain bike series "Bike Revolution", Ramona Forchini won the women's race and Marcel Guerrini the men's race in Engelberg.

04.05.2025, 16:00

04.05.2025, 16:40

What a start to the 2025 "Bike Revolution" season! Ramona Forchini outclasses the competition in Engelberg by over two minutes and wins the first race of the season ahead of Alessandra Keller and Seraina Leugger.

The women's top 10 in Engelberg.
Picture: «Bike Revolution»

Last year's overall men's winner Marcel Guerrini strikes again. The 30-year-old wins the season opener by 26 seconds ahead of Timon Rüegg and 45 seconds ahead of Luca Schätti.

The men's top 10 in Engelberg.
«Bike Revolution»

What Alessandra Keller said before the race in Engelberg

