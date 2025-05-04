To kick off the action-packed season of the Swiss mountain bike series "Bike Revolution", Ramona Forchini won the women's race and Marcel Guerrini the men's race in Engelberg.
What a start to the 2025 "Bike Revolution" season! Ramona Forchini outclasses the competition in Engelberg by over two minutes and wins the first race of the season ahead of Alessandra Keller and Seraina Leugger.
Last year's overall men's winner Marcel Guerrini strikes again. The 30-year-old wins the season opener by 26 seconds ahead of Timon Rüegg and 45 seconds ahead of Luca Schätti.