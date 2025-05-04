"Bike Revolution" in the stream: The men's race continues at 2 pm.

Starting signal for the action-packed season in the Swiss mountain bike series "Bike Revolution"! With blue Sport, you can watch the opening races of the women's and men's races in Engelberg live.

Luca Betschart

What a start to the 2025 "Bike Revolution" season! Ramona Forchini outclasses the competition in Engelberg by over two minutes and wins the first race of the season ahead of Alessandra Keller and Seraina Leugger.

The women's top 10 in Engelberg. Picture: «Bike Revolution»

The men's race follows at 2 pm. Last year's overall winner Marcel Guerrini and the Swiss Lars Forster want to prove themselves in an international field of participants. blue Sport will show you the race live on blue Zoom or on blue News in the stream.

The men's race from 2 pm

What Alessandra Keller says ahead of the race in Engelberg