  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Bike Revolution" in the stream Forchini outclasses the competition ++ Who will win the men's race?

Luca Betschart

4.5.2025

"Bike Revolution" in the stream: The men's race continues at 2 pm.

Starting signal for the action-packed season in the Swiss mountain bike series "Bike Revolution"! With blue Sport, you can watch the opening races of the women's and men's races in Engelberg live.

04.05.2025, 11:45

04.05.2025, 14:06

What a start to the 2025 "Bike Revolution" season! Ramona Forchini outclasses the competition in Engelberg by over two minutes and wins the first race of the season ahead of Alessandra Keller and Seraina Leugger.

The women's top 10 in Engelberg.
The women's top 10 in Engelberg.
Picture: «Bike Revolution»

The men's race follows at 2 pm. Last year's overall winner Marcel Guerrini and the Swiss Lars Forster want to prove themselves in an international field of participants. blue Sport will show you the race live on blue Zoom or on blue News in the stream.

The men's race from 2 pm

What Alessandra Keller says ahead of the race in Engelberg

More from this section

In the stream. Odermatt, Von Allmen and the Vergé-Déprés run at the Wings for Life World Run in Zug

In the streamOdermatt, Von Allmen and the Vergé-Déprés run at the Wings for Life World Run in Zug

"Not in the right shape"Hirschi not considered for Giro d'Italia

Boxing. Alvarez beats Scull and reclaims IBF belt

BoxingAlvarez beats Scull and reclaims IBF belt

PWHL. No playoffs for Alina Müller and the Boston Fleet

PWHLNo playoffs for Alina Müller and the Boston Fleet

Athletics. McLaughlin-Levrone with world best over 400 m hurdles

AthleticsMcLaughlin-Levrone with world best over 400 m hurdles