Bike revolution in Gruyères Forchini was threatened with retirement in the spring - now she's really blossoming

Andreas Lunghi

14.6.2025

Wants to cheer in Gruyères too: Ramona Forchini.
KEYSTONE

The third race of this year's Bike Revolution takes place in Gruyères on Sunday. Ramona Forchini, who is putting a turbulent few months behind her with successes, will also be taking part.

The third race of the Bike Revolution takes place in Gruyères on June 15. The women will start at 12.10 pm and the men will start at 2.10 pm. You can be there live exclusively on blue Zoom!

Ramona Forchini is the favorite for the third race of the women's Bike Revolution in Gruyères. The Toggenburg native's career was still on the brink in the spring. Her new team, with whom she had signed a two-year contract, dissolved out of the blue due to the lack of a main sponsor.

In March, the 30-year-old then announced that she had found a home with the BIXS Performance Race Team - and has really blossomed since then. She has already celebrated three victories this season, including success at the Bike Revolution in Engelberg.

Last weekend, the racer from eastern Switzerland confirmed her strong form at World Cup level too, taking a somewhat surprising third place in Leogang.

In the absence of Alessandra Keller, victory in picturesque Gruyères will go to Forchini. The worries of the spring have long been forgotten.

