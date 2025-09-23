Niki Pilic has died at the age of 86. Keystone

The former Davis Cup coach Niki Pilic is dead. The Croatian passed away in his home country on Monday at the age of 86, as confirmed by the Croatian Tennis Association.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Pilic was a guarantee of success in the Davis Cup. He led the German team to the title three times, in 1988, 1989 and 1993. He had players such as Boris Becker and Michael Stich at his side. He also won the prestigious competition with Croatia in 2005 and as a consultant with Serbia in 2010.

Pilic, who was also a world-class player, remained on the tennis court and worked with young talents in Croatia until the very end. Novak Djokovic was once one of the protégés at his academy.

