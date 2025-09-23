  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

He triumphed with Djokovic and Becker Former Davis Cup coach Niki Pilic is dead

SDA

23.9.2025 - 11:55

Niki Pilic has died at the age of 86.
Niki Pilic has died at the age of 86.
Keystone

The former Davis Cup coach Niki Pilic is dead. The Croatian passed away in his home country on Monday at the age of 86, as confirmed by the Croatian Tennis Association.

Keystone-SDA

23.09.2025, 11:55

23.09.2025, 12:14

Pilic was a guarantee of success in the Davis Cup. He led the German team to the title three times, in 1988, 1989 and 1993. He had players such as Boris Becker and Michael Stich at his side. He also won the prestigious competition with Croatia in 2005 and as a consultant with Serbia in 2010.

Pilic, who was also a world-class player, remained on the tennis court and worked with young talents in Croatia until the very end. Novak Djokovic was once one of the protégés at his academy.

Videos from the department

More from the department

Davis Cup. Davis Cup team against Tunisia for promotion

Davis CupDavis Cup team against Tunisia for promotion

"Fedal" tour plannedRoger Federer announces his comeback

Storm Amy provides an adrenaline rush. This kite competition only takes place when it storms

Storm Amy provides an adrenaline rushThis kite competition only takes place when it storms