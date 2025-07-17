Eugenie Bouchard is drawing a line under her career. KEYSTONE

She reached the Wimbledon final, was a commercial darling and was briefly a top 5 player - now Eugenie Bouchard is calling it a day.

Syl Battistuzzi

The Canadian reached the Wimbledon final in 2014 and climbed to No. 5 in the world rankings. Show more

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie 'Genie' Bouchard will officially retire at the end of the month at the tournament in her home city of Montreal (from July 26). "You know when the time is right. For me, it's now," the 31-year-old wrote on social media.

Eugenie Bouchard comes from a wealthy family and, together with her twin sister Beatrice, was named after the children of British Prince Andrew and his then wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, who are friends of the family.

The family first lived in Montréal, later in Florida. In 2012, the French-Canadian won the junior title at Wimbledon and said afterwards about her meeting with Roger Federer at the Champions Dinner: "The highlight of my life so far."

The rapid rise ...

In 2013, she played her first full season on the tour and reached her first WTA tournament final in Osaka. The teenager ended the year at number 32 in the rankings - no wonder Bouchard was voted "Newcomer of the Year".

The steep rise continued. In 2014, she qualified for the semi-finals at the Australian Open and French Open. In between, she won her first WTA title in Nuremberg. At Wimbledon, Bouchard even made it to the final in what was only her sixth Grand Slam tournament - no Canadian had ever done so well before. Although the then 20-year-old lost there to Petra Kvitova, she climbed to world number 5 in October.

In 2015, the magazine "SportsPro" even ranked the attractive tennis player number 1 in its list of the top 50 marketable athletes - the blonde thus displaced Neymar, Steph Curry and Usain Bolt. No wonder, as she earned a lot of money off the court.

Genius Bouchard made the headlines. Keystone

... and the sporting downturn

After the 2014 exploit, however, things didn't go so well in sport - coach changes and injuries followed. She dropped out of the top 100 in 2018 and the top 200 in 2019. She reached another WTA final in 2020 and 2021, but her number of tournament wins remained at '1'.

In recent years, she has only rarely played on the WTA Tour and has already tried her hand at pickleball and as a TV pundit after long-term shoulder problems, as "Eurosport" writes.