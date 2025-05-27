Naomi Osaka has to say goodbye to the French Open after the first round. She doesn't hide her disappointment at the media conference.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Naomi Osaka briefly leaves the media conference after her first-round exit at the French Open. She is disappointed.

During the match, Osaka has to take a medical timeout - because of her fingernails.

She injures her finger while playing and has to cut her nails as a result. Show more

Naomi Osaka (WTA 49) fails in the first round of the French Open against Paula Badosa (WTA 10). The Japanese player plays in pink on the clay in Paris.

The four-time Grand Slam winner's nails also fit in with her color scheme. But as beautiful as the nails look, they are obviously impractical during the match. After Osaka takes the first set, she has to take a medical timeout. The reason: she has injured her own finger with her nails. She takes out a clipper and clips her nails.

Naomi Osaka's nails only look like this in the first set. After that, she has to trim them. IMAGO/Shutterstock

When she trims her nails, her performance curve also drops. Osaka loses the next two sets and the match. She is in tears at the media conference afterwards.

"I hate disappointing people," she says after the match. She mentions her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who previously coached Serena Williams. "So even with Patrick, I was just thinking that ... He goes from working with the greatest player of all time to something like this and thinks: 'What the f*** is this?

Osaka apologizes for swearing and hopes that she won't be punished for it. After this statement, she takes a deep breath, leans her back against the back of the chair and leaves the media room. A short time later, she appears in front of the media again and answers the journalists' questions.

