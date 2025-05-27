  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Early exit from the French Open Former world number 1 Osaka interrupts media conference in tears

Linus Hämmerli

27.5.2025

Naomi Osaka has to say goodbye to the French Open after the first round. She doesn't hide her disappointment at the media conference.

27.05.2025, 18:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Naomi Osaka briefly leaves the media conference after her first-round exit at the French Open. She is disappointed.
  • During the match, Osaka has to take a medical timeout - because of her fingernails.
  • She injures her finger while playing and has to cut her nails as a result.
Show more

Naomi Osaka (WTA 49) fails in the first round of the French Open against Paula Badosa (WTA 10). The Japanese player plays in pink on the clay in Paris.

The four-time Grand Slam winner's nails also fit in with her color scheme. But as beautiful as the nails look, they are obviously impractical during the match. After Osaka takes the first set, she has to take a medical timeout. The reason: she has injured her own finger with her nails. She takes out a clipper and clips her nails.

Naomi Osaka's nails only look like this in the first set. After that, she has to trim them.
Naomi Osaka's nails only look like this in the first set. After that, she has to trim them.
IMAGO/Shutterstock

When she trims her nails, her performance curve also drops. Osaka loses the next two sets and the match. She is in tears at the media conference afterwards.

"I hate disappointing people," she says after the match. She mentions her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who previously coached Serena Williams. "So even with Patrick, I was just thinking that ... He goes from working with the greatest player of all time to something like this and thinks: 'What the f*** is this?

Osaka apologizes for swearing and hopes that she won't be punished for it. After this statement, she takes a deep breath, leans her back against the back of the chair and leaves the media room. A short time later, she appears in front of the media again and answers the journalists' questions.

More tennis videos

More sport

Water Diving. Heimberg becomes European champion from the 3-meter board

Water DivingHeimberg becomes European champion from the 3-meter board

Giro d'Italia. Several favorites in dire straits

Giro d'ItaliaSeveral favorites in dire straits

Schaffhausen dominance. Kadetten manager Graubner:

Schaffhausen dominanceKadetten manager Graubner: "The hunger for success is not getting any smaller"

Giro d'Italia. Primoz Roglic drops out after another crash

Giro d'ItaliaPrimoz Roglic drops out after another crash

National team director sums up the World Championships. Lars Weibel's pride:

National team director sums up the World ChampionshipsLars Weibel's pride: "This is all unique"