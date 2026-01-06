Formula 1 driver Gasly wears a similar jacket on the ski slopes as Michael Schumacher once did. Picture: Instagram/Imago

Sports stars posting pictures from their vacations is anything but unusual and often not worth mentioning. However, the snapshots of Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly are now providing plenty to talk about.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pierre Gasly is causing a stir with an Instagram post from his ski vacation, as he is wearing a red jacket with a Marlboro logo - an obvious reference to Michael Schumacher.

The post provoked mixed reactions online, ranging from an expression of respect to tastelessness.

After a poor season for his team, Gasly is hoping for a fresh start in the 2026 Formula 1 season, which begins on March 8. Show more

On Sunday, Gasly posted a few photos from his vacations on Instagram. The alpine driver can be seen on the ski slope, which entails a certain risk of injury. But that is not what triggered the discussions online. Rather, it's about his ski outfit.

Gasly's red jacket is emblazoned with a clearly visible "Marlboro logo", which brings back memories of Michael Schumacher. Coincidence or not, we can only speculate. Gasly adds the following comment to his small picture gallery: "Snowy sky".

Michael Schumacher in 2006 during the obligatory ski week in Madonna di Campiglio. Picture: imago/Andreas Beil

The post causes a stir online

The post is somewhat controversial, as Schumacher was seriously injured in a skiing accident in Méribel, France, on December 29, 2013. To this day, hardly anything is known about the former star's state of health. What's more, the Frenchman made the post the day after Schumacher's 57th birthday.

The reactions online are divided and range from "very tasteless as well as disrespectful and inappropriate" to "this is how you can honor a legend". And what is your opinion?

The new Formula 1 season starts in March

In sporting terms, Gasly can look back on a poor season. His Alpine team finished last in the constructors' championship. In the season starting on March 8, he has the chance to make positive headlines again. Just like at the end of 2024, when he became the first Formula 1 regular driver not to cause any damage to his car over the entire season. His racing team didn't have to spend any money on repairs, while others burned through millions for just such repairs.

You might also be interested in this