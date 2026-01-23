Year one of the regulations revolution has propelled a teenager, Kimi Antonelli, to the top of Formula 1. After the summer break, the chase for the Italian will really pick up speed.

The final race before the Formula 1 summer break in Hungary has whetted everyone’s appetite for the second half of the season. With twelve Grands Prix remaining, the pressure on championship leader Kimi Antonelli will continue to mount. For now, though, it’s time to relax.

Summer, Sun, Beach

World Champion Lando Norris is looking forward to some downtime. The winner of the Hungarian Grand Prix plans to take a breather during the Formula 1 summer break, play golf, and spend time with friends and family. His competitors—and especially the staff members of the other teams—feel the same way.

Formula 1 comes to a standstill for two weeks; the factories are shut down. There are no wind tunnel tests, no meetings, no late-night calls about any improvements to the car. The so-called “Summer Shutdown” is intended to ensure that, in the hectic and fast-paced world of Formula 1, all the mechanics, engineers, and other staff get to enjoy a real break. Things will really get going again with the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort on August 23.

The Heart of a World Champion

Kimi Antonelli literally battled his way through the final race before the summer break. Hampered by a three-position grid penalty, the teenager managed to finish in third place and even extended his World Championship lead over Lewis Hamilton to 50 points. And he did it on a track that doesn’t particularly suit Mercedes. That’s what successful damage control looks like. “This is the best way to head into the summer break,” said the 19-year-old Italian, who has long been driving with the heart of a world champion. “But we have to keep up the pressure, because the second half of the season is going to be tough.”

Mercedes, for its part, must ensure that the string of mechanical failures suffered by Antonelli’s teammate George Russell comes to an end. After all, as the World Championship battle intensifies, the leader in the drivers’ standings will need support.

Hamilton's Record of Sins

Lewis Hamilton won his first Grand Prix for Ferrari this season. In Budapest, he narrowly missed out on his first pole position for the Scuderia. And in the drivers’ standings, he’s Antonelli’s closest challenger. That’s quite an achievement, isn’t it? No doubt about it. However, Ferrari still gets in its own way too often—as was the case in Hungary, where the pit stop strategy likely cost Hamilton a podium finish.

In addition, the record-holding world champion needs to get his penalty record under control. In each of the three races leading up to the summer break, he received a five-second penalty. In Budapest, he was 0.1 km/h over the speed limit in the pit lane. However, there was also a bit of bad luck involved. “I’m so grateful to the team. They did a great job in the first half of the season,” Hamilton praised, emphasizing, “But I have to work hard to make sure I don’t pick up any more penalties.”

Hülkenberg can still do it after all

A year ago, Nico Hülkenberg made it onto the podium for the first time in his 239th Grand Prix. Although the German didn’t have to wait quite as long for his next special moment, he still needed to be patient. In the eleventh race of the season on Sunday, the 38-year-old finally scored his first points for Audi—the successor to Sauber—by finishing ninth, even though he’d had several opportunities to do so earlier. “Everything finally came together,” said Hülkenberg.

With CEO Gernot Döllner watching, he ensured that Audi scored points for the third race in a row. “We’re still in the early stages, the development phase,” said Hülkenberg. “But we’re growing, we’re constantly improving, and we’re working on all fronts and processes.”

Calendar Schedules

With Malaysia’s return as a replacement for the Bahrain Grand Prix on October 4, the bosses at Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) have bought themselves some breathing room. This is because, due to the war with Iran, it remains highly uncertain whether the last two races of the year—on November 29 in Qatar and December 6 in Abu Dhabi—will actually be able to take place.

“We want to delay the decision for as long as possible. But we’ll have to make one before the end of September,” said Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. If the current plans remain in place, the second half of the season will be a tough one for the teams, with three triple-headers—that is, three Grands Prix on consecutive weekends.