Formula 1 has been racing in the Middle East since the early 2000s. The war in Iran is now also affecting the premier class of motorsport. Two world championship races are canceled. (archive picture) Keystone

Following the military escalation in the Middle East, Formula 1 has canceled the two Grand Prix races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. This leaves the race calendar in April empty.

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As announced by the FIA, the races scheduled for April 12 and 19 have been removed from the calendar without replacement. The fourth and fifth Grand Prix of this season should have taken place in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The racing calendar has thus been reduced from 24 to 22 events. April is now Formula 1-free, with racing not resuming until May 3 in Miami. On Friday, the TV channel Sky had already reported that the two races would be canceled.

No tire tests in Bahrain

On the morning of February 28, Israel and the United States attacked Iran. As a result, the leadership in Tehran attacked Israel and several US military bases in the region. The Arab Gulf states are jointly home to thousands of US troops.

In Bahrain, where racing has taken place in Sakhir since 2004, Formula 1 had still held two tests this season. At the end of February, however, the two-day tire tests were cancelled by Pirelli. The planned event at the Bahrain International Circuit had to be canceled "due to the worsening international situation for security reasons".

The opening race in Melbourne was able to go ahead as planned last Sunday. Even though hundreds of Formula 1 employees had to change their plans and switch to other travel routes due to the initially closed airspace in the Middle East.

The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai is scheduled for this Sunday (8.00 am/Sky), followed two weeks later by the traditional circuit in Suzuka, Japan, before an unwanted long break.

Further races planned in Qatar and Abu Dhabi

However, Formula 1 still intends to return to the Middle East this year. Qatar on November 29 and, traditionally, Abu Dhabi on December 6 will conclude the premier class year.