Used mainly for motorcycle races in recent years: Formula 1 will also return to the circuit on the Algarve in Portugal in 2027 Keystone

Formula 1 is returning to the race track in Portimão, Portugal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In 2027 and 2028, the Grand Prix circuit in the Algarve is to be used again, as the racing series announced. The Portuguese Grand Prix will then replace the circuit in Zandvoort in the Netherlands on the calendar, whose contract expires after the coming season.

Formula 1 has already raced in Portimão in 2020 and 2021, when hosts were sought during the coronavirus pandemic and European venues in particular were considered. Both races were won by Lewis Hamilton, who was still driving for Mercedes at the time. In Portugal, races have also been held in Porto, Monsanto and Estoril in the history of the racing series.

"The interest in hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix is as high as it has ever been," said Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali. South Africa, Thailand and South Korea have also recently been discussed as possible candidates for the race calendar in the coming years.