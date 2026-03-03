They are now married: Alexandra Saint Mleux and Charles Leclerc. (archive picture) dpa

A dream setting in Monaco and a joyride in a vintage car: Ferrari star Charles Leclerc is married. The Monegasque said "I do" to his girlfriend Alexandra. Who is his wife?

DPA dpa

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has married his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux. The Ferrari star posted photos and videos of the civil ceremony on Instagram. "A day we will remember forever," wrote the Monegasque Leclerc a few days before the first race of the season this Sunday in Melbourne. "Part one is done, part two will follow next year with all our loved ones."

The bride also posted photos of the ceremony in white. "Dream," she wrote, "Can't wait to marry you again next year." She also took Leclerc's surname on Instagram. Ferrari wrote: "Mr. and Mrs. Leclerc! What a day!!!"

Dream setting in Monaco

The couple made one of their first public appearances together at the 2023 Wimbledon tennis tournament. They had been engaged since 2025. Alexandra Saint Mleux was born in Calais (France) in 2001 and also has Mexican roots. She studied art history, where she specialized in 20th century art, and is now known as an influencer.

The wedding ceremony took place against a dreamlike backdrop in Monaco, according to media reports on February 28. The wedding dress was created by Australian designer Paolo Sebastian in Adelaide. After the ceremony, the couple went for a spin in a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.