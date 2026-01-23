Williams will miss the first pre-season tests in Barcelona next week Keystone

The British Formula 1 team Williams is making a false start to the new season. Due to "delays in the program", according to Williams, they will have to miss next week's tests in Barcelona.

Formula 1 underwent a massive facelift in the new year. The biggest changes to the regulations in a long time were made before this season. New engines and shorter and narrower cars will be used. That's why the pre-season tests are particularly important.

The tests in Barcelona will take place from 26 to 30 January - privately organized by the teams and without media coverage. After that, there are two more three-day tests in Bahrain in February before the start of the season on March 8 in Melbourne.