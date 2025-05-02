Max Verstappen and girlfriend Kelly Piquet have become parents to a daughter. Imago

Shortly before the Formula 1 race in Miami, Max Verstappen shares his private happiness. The world champion has become the father of a daughter. He has already revealed the name.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, daughter of Brazilian former world champion Nelson Piquet, are happy about their offspring.

Verstappen writes on Instagram: "Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. You are our greatest gift. We love you so much."

He should be back on the gas pedal in Miami this weekend. The defending champion in the Red Bull is currently in third place in the overall standings (87 points) behind McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri (99) and Lando Norris (89). Show more

A photo showed a baby's hand clasping the finger of an adult. Piquet also shared the picture on her Instagram account. Verstappen had postponed his arrival at the Miami Grand Prix due to the impending birth. He skipped the usual media rounds on Thursday, wanting to be in Florida in time for Friday's training session.

The four-time champion and Kelly Piquet have been a couple since 2020. The 36-year-old Brazilian already has a daughter with former Russian Formula 1 driver Daniil Kwjat from a previous relationship. Verstappen once said that he was already a kind of "bonus dad". The four-time world champion is always very affectionate with his stepdaughter, even in public at the racetracks.

Motorsport genes in the blood?

Last December, at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen and Piquet announced the Brazilian's new pregnancy. "Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the road. We couldn't be happier with our little miracle," they wrote at the time.

In view of the parents' close ties to motorsport, some have already speculated that the offspring will be born with racing potential. If the grandfather is a three-time world champion and the father a four-time world champion, then there must be a certain potential in the genes, Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, who is a close confidant of Max Verstappen, also said.

First time in a racing car as a new father

Verstappen himself, whose father Jos was also a Formula 1 driver and still competes in rallying, had declared before the season that the birth of his child would not change anything in terms of racing. He will be able to prove this this weekend in Miami. The defending Red Bull champion is currently in third place in the overall standings (87 points) behind McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri (99) and Lando Norris (89).