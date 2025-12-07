You can hardly look! Pepe Marti drives into the rear of a competitor in São Paulo and overturns. The Spaniard gets out of the car on his own and fortunately remains uninjured.

Andreas Lunghi

During the 28th of 30 laps at the Formula E season opener in São Paulo, a spectacular accident occurs. All the drivers have to slow down due to a yellow flag. Only one realizes this too late: Pepe Marti.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, who is competing in his first Formula E race in Brazil, drives into the rear of Swiss driver Nico Müller and Portuguese driver Antonio Felix da Costa without braking. Marti takes off and rolls over several times. The red flag flies immediately - all the other drivers have to pit.

Fortunately, the 20-year-old is able to get out of the car himself and remains uninjured - thanks to the Halo! Nevertheless, he probably had a different idea of his debut.

The accident is reminiscent of the one involving Pascal Wehrlein a year ago. The German drove into the wall at the same place and landed upside down on the track. Wehrlein was also uninjured back then.

After an interruption of around 15 minutes, race control allowed the last two laps to be completed. Brit Jake Dennis took the win ahead of his compatriot Oliver Rowland and New Zealander Nick Cassidy. Swiss drivers Nico Müller (5th) and Sébastien Buemi (8th) finish in the points, Edoardo Mortara retires.

