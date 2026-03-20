On March 21, a Formula E race will take place for the first time on the Jarama Circuit in Madrid. Swiss driver Sébastien Buemi is traveling to Spain with plenty of confidence after his podium finish in Jeddah.

Andreas Lunghi

Formula E makes its first stop in Madrid on March 21. Follow the race live on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom from 3.00 pm.

Formula E returns to Spain for the first time since 2021. This time, the race will not be held in Valencia, but for the first time on the Jarama Circuit in Madrid. The track is not completely new to the drivers. The pre-season tests were held here at the end of 2024.

"It's a complicated track," says Sébastien Buemi in an interview with blue Sport. "But we already know it well from testing with the same car. The last chicane will be slightly different and it will be important to adapt quickly."

¡Vamos! Madrid! 🇪🇸⁰

We’re ready to see the drivers hit the circuit for the first Formula E race near the Spanish capital! #CupraRavalMadridEPrix pic.twitter.com/J3jUvbizPp — Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) March 18, 2026

The 37-year-old will not be lacking in confidence, having recently finished on the podium for the first time this season in Jeddah. With better energy management, more would probably have been possible, but Buemi, who was never better than seventh before his second place in Saudi Arabia, is not complaining: "I'm happy with the result."

Lack of consistency in qualifying

The qualifying sessions have not gone to his liking so far. Pole position in Mexico, which the Swiss driver missed out on with a braking error in the first corner, has been the only bright spot so far. "The only explanation for me is a problem with the tires. We haven't changed anything on the car, but one day we're competitive and the next we're not. We will learn and see what we can do better to become more consistent," says Buemi.

Consistency is also the important keyword in the battle for the world championship crown. Buemi has shown several times in his Envision car that the pace is there this year. However, he has so far lacked the regular big points wins, mainly due to poor starting positions. The gap to championship leader Pascal Wehrlein is 31 points after 5 of 17 races.

Saturday in Madrid will show whether his 2nd place in Jeddah has given him the boost he needs to stay up front. You can follow the action live on blue Zoom from 15:00.

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