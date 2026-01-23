The Crans-Montana Golf Tournament (September 3–6) has announced its first headliners. Rasmus Höjgaard, Matt Wallace, Thirston Lawrence, and Miguel Angel Gimenez—who will soon turn 63—are sure to tee off.

Matt Wallace aims to win in Crans-Montana for the second time since 2024

Golf Four former champions have already signed up

England's Matt Wallace (2024), South Africa's Thriston Lawrence (2025), Denmark's Rasmus Höjgaard (2021), and Spain's veteran Miguel Angel Gimenez (2010) have all won the European Masters. Wallace is the highest-ranked of the group, sitting at No. 71 in the world rankings.