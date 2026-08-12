Iris Caligiuri advanced through the heats at the European Championships in Birmingham and rounded out the Swiss quartet in the 200-meter semifinals.

Iris Caligiuri gives it her all in the 200-meter race

Four Swiss Women Advance to the 200-Meter Semifinals

Mujinga Kambundji, Fabienne Hoenke, and Léonie Pointet had already qualified for Wednesday evening’s semifinals in the 200-meter race. Iris Caligiuri became the fourth Swiss athlete to advance to the semifinals. The 23-year-old from western Switzerland barely made the cut, finishing fourth in her heat with a time of 23.39 seconds.

Mélanie Roland wasn't as lucky in the competition. In the 400-meter race, she also finished fourth in her heat with a time of 52.35, but in the final standings, she posted only the 13th-fastest time and thus missed qualifying for the semifinals by one spot.

Brand Misses the Final, English on a Roll

In his first-ever European Championship semifinal in the 400-meter hurdles, Dany Brand tied his personal best with a time of 48.96. However, this was not enough to qualify for the final, which features the top eight athletes. The 30-year-old from Zurich finished fourth in his heat and was eliminated.

Irish runner Mark English set a European Championship record in the 800-meter semifinal with a time of 1:43.49. He significantly improved upon the previous record of 1:43.84 set by Olaf Beyer in 1978.