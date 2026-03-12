The play-in features a cantonal derby between Bern and Biel in the 1st round Keystone

The National League play-in begins on Thursday: Zug will host the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in the first round, while Biel will face cantonal rivals Bern at home.

Keystone-SDA SDA

EV Zug started the season with much praise. After the dismal elimination a year ago in the play-off quarter-finals against Davos (0:4 wins), the team from central Switzerland wanted to attack again. However, they failed to do much in qualifying, never winning more than two games in a row. In the end, they finished in 8th place. EVZ are therefore in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2013/14 season (10th). Since then, it has never finished lower than sixth in the regular season.

For the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, 7th place is a success. The team from St. Gallen go into the play-in with a lot of confidence, having won six of their last seven games. They have won three of their four head-to-head meetings against Zug this season.

Claudio Cadonau, the Lakers' head of sport, believes the odds against Zug are just 51 to 49 per cent in his team's favour. "They tend to be a bit more experienced than us when it comes to playing or winning big games. But we had a good run," he explains in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency during the top scorer award ceremony in Bern.

Moy emphasizes work ethic

Rapperswil forward Tyler Moy adds: "We have a very high work ethic in the team. It shows in our tenacity and the way we work together. When we perform like that, we're a very good team and hard to beat." According to last year's Swiss top scorer at the World Championship, the aim is to wear down the opposition.

Zug's top scorer Dominik Kubalik says of the Lakers' good form: "It doesn't matter how they played before. Their offense is very strong, so it will be important for us to be good defensively and develop our offense from there." When asked whether they had now pressed the reset button, the Czech replied: "We've already tried that a few times." But now the time is beginning that they have all been working towards. "I'm pretty sure we'll play our best field hockey this season."

Bern's problem with scoring goals

The loser of the duel between the Lakers and Zug will get a second chance against the winner between Bern and Biel to qualify for the playoff quarter-finals in a second leg. The Bern derby also appears to be completely open. Three of the four meetings between these two teams in the current championship have ended with only one goal difference.

SC Bern's biggest problem this season is scoring goals. Only Ajoie (105 goals) and Kloten (117) have scored less often than the Bernese (118). On the other hand, they only conceded 13 more goals than the ZSC Lions (115), the number 1 in this statistic. That's why SCB forward Victor Ejdsell says: "I don't think everyone wants to play against us. We don't allow many chances."

Happy about change of coach

EHC Biel won the decisive game in the penultimate round of qualifying against the SCL Tigers 5:1. Now it's all about who is number one in the canton against the SCB. "They play very defensively and lurk on the counterattack," says Biel's top scorer Fabio Hofer. That's why they have to be clever.

Like the Bernese, who replaced Jussi Tapola with Heinz Ehlers, the Seelanders have also undergone a change of coach - from Martin Filander to Christian Dubé. Hofer explained: "We've changed the system of play and the new one suits us better. We can now play freely in offense, before it was more the Scandinavian style. That's why we're all happy that there's been a change."