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Father of Davos star Four-time NHL champion Claude Lemieux has died

SDA

28.5.2026 - 21:56

Claude Lemieux has died at the age of 60.
Claude Lemieux has died at the age of 60.
Keystone

Four-time NHL champion Claude Lemieux dies at the age of 60. This was announced by the Montreal Canadiens.

Keystone-SDA

28.05.2026, 21:56

28.05.2026, 22:19

Montreal was the first of three teams with which Claude Lemieux won the Stanley Cup. The French-Canadian won the NHL championship in 1986 with the Canadiens, then in 1995 and 2000 with the New Jersey Devils and in between with the Colorado Avalanche (1996).

He was known for his dedication and tough style of play. At the end of his career, Lemieux played twelve more games with EV Zug in the 2003/04 season. His son Brendan currently plays for HC Davos.

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